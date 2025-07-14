Police seek two men wanted for Huntington criminal mischief

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who damaged a Huntington business in June.

Two men gained access to the rooftop at Samurai Japanese Steak House, located at 46A Gerard St., and damaged LED lighting at approximately 11:15 p.m. The lights were valued at approximately $3,000.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.