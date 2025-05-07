Police seek two men wanted for breaking into Centereach thrift store
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who broke into and stole from a Centereach business in April.
A man cut the lock off a fence and entered property owned by Island Thrift, located at 1770 Middle Country Road, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on April 28. A second man entered the property, and they stole merchandise before fleeing in a U-Haul Sprinter van.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which canbe downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.