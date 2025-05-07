Police seek two men wanted for breaking into Centereach thrift store

1 of 4

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who broke into and stole from a Centereach business in April.

A man cut the lock off a fence and entered property owned by Island Thrift, located at 1770 Middle Country Road, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on April 28. A second man entered the property, and they stole merchandise before fleeing in a U-Haul Sprinter van.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which canbe downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.