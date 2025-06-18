Police seek man wanted for Medford burglary

1 of 3

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who burglarized a business in Medford this week.

A man broke the glass door and entered Kelly’s Cards & Gifts, located at 1699 Route 112, on June 14 at approximately 3:40 a.m. The suspect, who was wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt with the word AERO on the front, arrived at the location on a bicycle and was wearing a black backpack. The man fled with cash.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.