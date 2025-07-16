Police seek man wanted for harassment in Bellport
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fifth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who punched a woman in the face in Bellport.
A man riding an electric scooter followed a vehicle from Station Road to Farber Drive on July 13 at approximately 3:10 p.m. When the driver of the vehicle, a 45-year-old woman, pulled into a parking lot on Farber Drive, the man began banging on her vehicle window. The woman then exited the car, and the man punched her in the face. The woman’s two children were in the vehicle with her at the time.
The man is known to ride the scooter in Bellport as well as on the Long Island Expressway.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.