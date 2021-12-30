Two banks robbed in Commack on Dec. 29 Police & FireTimes of Smithtown by TBR Staff - December 30, 2021 0 87 File photo Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Commack bank on Wednesday, Dec. 29. A man entered Capital One, located at 2050 Jericho Turnpike, at approximately 11:50 a.m. and allegedly handed a teller a note threatening violence and demanding money. The teller gave the man cash from the drawer and the man fled on foot. The man was wearing a mask, a hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, a ski cap and gloves. —————————————— Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are also investigating a robbery that occurred at a HSBC bank in Commack later that day. A man entered the bank, located at 5880 Jericho Turnpike, at approximately 4:35 p.m. and allegedly handed an employee a note threatening violence and demanding money. The teller complied and the man fled on foot. The man was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt under a dark colored jacket. His hood was up and he was also wearing a blue baseball cap, a blue face mask, and gloves. Detectives are asking anyone with information on either robbery to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.