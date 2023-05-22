Police seek driver of hit and run in Greenlawn

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver who left the scene after striking a pedestrian in Greenlawn this mont

William Thomas was walking northbound in the roadway on Park Avenue, near Hofstra Drive, when he was struck by a vehicle at approximately 5 a.m. on May 4. The driver fled the scene.

Thomas, 24, of Huntington, was transported by Greenlawn Rescue to Huntington Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.