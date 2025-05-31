Police issue Silver Alert for missing Miller Place man

UPDATE: Garcia’s vehicle was seen crossing into the Bronx from the Henry Hudson Bridge at approximately 2 a.m.

Below is the original release:

Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Miller Place man who suffers from dementia.

Jose Garcia, 82, left his home, located on Henearly Drive, on May 30 at approximately 8 p.m. Garcia was driving a red 2018 Toyota Corolla with New York State license plate BRK8237. His vehicle was seen at southbound Route 110 in Farmingdale. He may have been heading to an apartment complex, located on 53rd Street in Woodside, Queens.

Garcia is white, 5 feet 10 inches tall with gray hair and brown eyes, and uses hearing aids.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Garcia’s location to call 911 or Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.

Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.