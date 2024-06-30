Police issue Silver Alert for missing Centereach man

Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Centereach man who suffers from psychiatric disorders.

James Shurman, 35, was last seen leaving his home, located at 54 Park St., at approximately 4 a.m. on June 28 in a gray 2015 Chrysler 200 with NY license plate KRP 8819. Shurman was reported missing by family on June 30 at 10:55 a.m. He is believed to be suicidal and off his medication.

Shurman is white, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and 225 pounds. He has red hair and hazel eyes.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Shurman’s location to call 911 or Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.

Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.