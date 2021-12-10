Poetry reading held at 25th annual Charles Dickens Festival Arts & EntertainmentCommunityHolidaysKidsPort Times Record by Press Release - December 10, 2021 0 7 Teacher Monica Consalvo with Elayna Jacobs A DICKENS TRADITION Four Port Jefferson Middle School students shared a unique spotlight when they read their poetry to the many spectators during the 25th annual Charles Dickens Festival in Port Jefferson on Dec. 3. Accompanied by teacher Monica Consalvo, sixth grader Elayna Jacobs, seventh graders Deia Colosi and Julie Friedman and eighth grader Gianna Viviano shared their winter-inspired poems during the special evening lantern dedication that served as a backdrop to the Village’s transformation to the Dickensian era, with streets filled with roaming characters including Dickens Mayor, Father Christmas, Scrooge, the Town Crier and the beloved chimney sweeps Winter By Elayna Jacobs, Grade 6 Winter is every child’s dream. As snowflakes glisten in the distance, children play in the snow. Snowmen are built. Childhood wonder sparkles. Year after year the remembrance of this winter day. Family By Julie Friedman, Grade 7 Families coming together joyfully Everyone walking peacefully Smiles and laughs are contagious Being sad seeming outrageous The act of giving and love being expressed Everyone feeling fortunate and blessed Although a piece of the puzzle may be missing for some Don’t let that stop you from living and having fun Your loved one’s memory is still in your heart And always know they will never be to far apart So let’s be happy of the memories you guys have shared Feeling joy and peace and never feeling scared During the holiday season, think of our loved ones that are no longer here. Winter Sights Deia Colosi, Grade 7 Spring’s blooming buds- Summer’s fiery sun- Fall’s vivid, pictorial colors- But none can compare To winter’s shining frost, Sparkling in the morning sun. ‘Tis an amazing sight to see Icicles glinting in every tree And frosted fields of white Whose shine does not compare The rolling plains of endless white With the occasional spark of light, As far as the eye can see. Ah! ‘Tis beauty in its purest form. A season of wondering and wandering, Moonlit and cold, Remote, yet beautiful still. A season of starlight. Draped in a mantle of cold and frosted stars This season Of winter. Nona’s Kitchen By Gianna Viviano, Grade 8 Walking into Nona’s kitchen on Christmas Eve is like entering a new world New sights by the second are being unfurled The pots and pans are everywhere, some boiling to the top, Uncle Joe is picking at the olives and Nona scolds him to stop. The smell of sauce, lemon, and garlic fill the air. Our tummies grumble and from the tray more rice balls disappear Flavor explodes on our tongues and we crave more We get caught red-handed and shooed out the door. Little cousins run around, as the parents jump out of their way Aunts and uncles reliving their childhood Christmas days Nona pulls the octopus out of the pot and scares me half to death. We start laughing and I can’t catch my breath The final timer goes off, and the symphony of chaos comes to a rest Now it’s time for dinner, the very very best From babies to 80s we sit together at the long table We think about how Christmas all started in a stable Pop says the blessing, and we thank God for this day, We finally begin eating when we hear Nona Say, “Tutti A Tavola Di Mangiare”