‘Pleinly’ a fun time at Gallery North’s 21st annual Wet Paint Festival

By Steven Zaitz

Gallery North held its 21st annual Wet Paint Festival June 7 and 8 at the Merritt Hawkins Homestead and Nassakeag Elementary School grounds in Setauket. Area artists painted in the genre known as “plein air” — a French term that translates to “open air” and refers to the practice of painting outdoors, capturing scenes directly from nature.

While artists young, old and in-between were scattered across the wooded grounds, other visitors took part in guided tours and listened to The Fox Hill Chamber Music Consortium and blues artist Kane Daily, while enjoying food and children’s activities.

History and nature tours were given throughout the weekend.

Loretta Oberheim, originally from Ronkonkoma and known for her three-dimensional art and rug design, was one of the tour guides at the Wet Paint Festival.

“I think the nice thing about these types of events is the true human connection,” Oberheim said. “You’re able to see what other artists are actually up to in person and not just from a social media feed. It’s very communal and all the artists will stop, walk around and check out each other’s pieces and talk about art. That’s why festivals like this are so important.”

For more information visit the gallery’s website: www.gallerynorth.org.