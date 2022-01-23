Place your order for at-home COVID-19 test kits

Every home in the U.S. is now eligible to order 4 free at-home COVID-19 test kits. Orders will usually ship in 7 to 12 days.

1. Visit http://covidtests.gov

2. Enter your contact details and shipping information.

3. Click Check Out Now.

4. Verify your information is correct and select Place My Order.People who can’t access the website or who have trouble ordering online can call a hotline — 1-800-232-0233 — to order their free tests.

The tests available for order:

Are rapid antigen at-home tests, not PCR

Can be taken anywhere

Give results within 30 minutes (no lab drop-off required)

Work whether or not you have COVID-⁠19 symptoms

Work whether or not you are up to date on your COVID-⁠19 vaccines

Are also referred to as self-tests or over-the-counter (OTC) tests

Take an at-⁠home test:

If you begin having COVID-⁠19 symptoms like fever, sore throat, runny nose, or loss of taste or smell, or

At least 5 days after you come into close contact with someone with COVID-⁠19, or

When you’re going to gather with a group of people, especially those who are at risk of severe disease or may not be up to date on their COVID-⁠19 vaccines.

What if you test Positive?

A positive at-⁠home test result means that the test found the virus, and you very likely have COVID-⁠19.

If you test positive on your at-⁠home test, follow the latest CDC guidance for isolation.

What if you test Negative?

A negative at-⁠home test result means that the test did not find the virus, and you may have a lower risk of spreading COVID-19 to others. Check your test kit’s instructions for specific next steps. If you test negative, you should test again within a few days with at least 24 hours between tests.

If you test negative, follow the latest CDC guidance for self-⁠testing.

Testing is only one step you can take to protect yourself, friends, family, and others. Everyone is encouraged to get up to date with their COVID-⁠19 vaccinations. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine or booster near you. Wear a well-fitted mask when gathering indoors and maintain 6 feet of distance between people.