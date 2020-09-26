PJS/T Chamber Looking to Make Local Area Bloom

The Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce is working with one of its members, Craig den Hartog of Emerald Magic Landscaping, to beautify the area.

The chamber is offering locals the chance to purchase blooms and plant them anywhere from their homes to public property to help add a splash of color to the local scenery as Long Island steadily heads into fall.

“It’s a good way to engage and get some fresh air, especially for folks who may be feeling isolated,” said chamber Community Liaison Joan Nickeson. “Plantings can take place anywhere; at private homes, the park, at the schools or businesses etc. We only ask for a photo.”

Den Hartog is the head of Old Town Blooms, and has worked to beautify Old Town Road in Terryville by weeding, picking up litter and by planting flowers for the past several years. He is also now the chamber’s events director.

People can purchase a mailbox package, which includes a mixture of 10 daffodils, namely three crocus, three muscari, three tulips and one alum for $20. People can also support their fellow community members by taking up a “buy one bloom, one for the community package.” These go for $20, $50 and $95 for 20, 50 or 100 daffodil bulbs, respectively.

People can order online or find out more information at pjstchamber.com