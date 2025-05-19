Pines Elementary orchestra in Hauppauge welcomes professional composer

1 of 2

After weeks of preparation, fourth and fifth grade orchestra students at Pines Elementary School in the Hauppauge School District welcomed New York City-based composer, teacher and Broadway musician Eric Davis, the composer of one of their concert pieces.

Students first performed for Mr. Davis, showcasing their hard work and interpretation of his piece, “Dark Forest Legend.” Following their performance, Mr. Davis took the baton and led an interactive workshop on his composition. He shared stories about the inspiration behind the song, the narrative he hoped to convey and even how his original title was initially rejected by the publisher.

“It’s always rewarding to watch the students work with the original composer,” said orchestra teacher Tracey DeRose. “Seeing them learn directly from the expert is a delight.”

After the workshop, students asked Mr. Davis questions about the life of a composer.

Students asked thoughtful questions, gaining a deeper understanding of what it takes to create music.