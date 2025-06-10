Pinelawn Memorial Park honored with prestigious certification by Audubon International

Suffolk County Executive Edward Romaine joined Pinelawn Memorial Park and Arboretum in Farmingdale on June 9 to honor its recent recognition as a “Certified Audubon Classic Sanctuary” by Audubon International, the noted New York based not-for-profit, recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Pinelawn is the first cemetery in the world to hold this prestigious certification. In fact, there are only two facilities in the entire nation – Pinelawn and the Osprey Point Golf Course in Boca Raton in Florida – with this distinction.

In honor of this achievement, County Executive Romaine proclaimed June 9 as Suffolk County Pinelawn Memorial Park and Arboretum Day.

“Pinelawn is truly a place of great beauty. Everyone here today can understand why the Audubon Society has honored them,” said County Executive Romaine. “You come here, surrounded by the beautiful trees and flowers, and you are immediately put to rest with a sense of serenity. Thank you for Pinelawn for what they do for this country, thank you for what they do for our veterans and their families; and congratulations go to the entire team.”

“Our goal is to minimize our impact on the environment while making our grounds a place of peace and beauty for all those who visit,” said Justin Locke, President and CEO, Pinelawn Memorial Park and Arboretum. “We are extremely proud to be the first memorial park to be recognized globally for environmental excellence, and I thank my team for their ongoing commitment to implementing innovative practices that set a new standard in environmental care. This important certification is a testament to our team’s hard work and the legacy we continue to build for the community.”

Audubon International requires strict environmental standards, including adopting design and operations practices consistent with the principles of sustainability, including a strong commitment to energy efficiency, waste reduction and other environmental safekeeping.

“To reach certification as a Certified Classic Sanctuary, Pinelawn needed to demonstrate that it maintains a high degree of environmental standards in a number of areas,” stated Christine Kane, CEO, Audubon International. “These categories included environmental planning, wildlife & habitat management, outreach and education, chemical use reduction and safety, water conservation, and water quality management.”

Specifically, some of Pinelawn’s initiatives that lead to its new status included:

Replacing underground fuel tanks with safer, accessible, above-ground alternatives.

Introducing a new, water recycling washdown station for Pinelawn’s fleet of vehicles.

Installing a weather station to optimize its irrigation system and reduce water usage.

Enhancing its wildlife habitat by creating buffer zones and habitat centers.

Continuing its successful on-site community education programming.