Pillars of Temple Isaiah honored at Suffolk County event

Suffolk County Legislator Steven Englebright (D-Setauket) recently recognized Stony Brook residents Stephen and Diane Weitzman as the Fifth Legislative District’s Jewish Americans of Distinction.

Legislator Englebright and his fellow legislators joined County Executive Ed Romaine (R) in honoring Jewish Americans of Distinction from all 18 Legislative Districts on Wednesday, May 7. The event, organized by Legislator Stephanie Bontempi (R-Centerport), was held in the H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge.

The Weitzmans have been staples of Temple Isaiah in Stony Brook since 1980. According to Rabbi Emeritus Adam Fisher, “no couple has given more to our community.” He described the Weitzmans as the type of congregants who are right there to assist if something needs to be done.

Diane Weitzman was the financial secretary for the temple from 1986 to the end of last year, except for three years when she was a board trustee. She also taught religious instruction for more than 20 years.

Stephen Weitzman taught religious courses, including for adults, in the temple’s school for 43 years and served as interim principal three times. He has also been a member of the temple’s morning study group since its inception in 1989.

A temple board member from 1986 to 2001, Stephen served as congregational president three times. In addition to his contributions at Temple Isaiah, he was on the North American Board of the Union for Reform Judaism for 16 years and is a past president of the URJ Greater New York Council.

“The Weitzmans’ dedication to Temple Isaiah makes them a blessing to the congregation and their community,” Englebright said. “Stephen and Diane, congratulations on being named Legislative District 5’s Jewish Americans of Distinction.”