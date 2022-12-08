Photos of the Week Arts & EntertainmentColumnsCommunityHolidaysKidsPhotography by Heidi Sutton - December 8, 2022 0 3 1 of 8 Photo by Heidi Sutton Photo by Heidi Sutton Photo by Heidi Sutton Photo by Heidi Sutton Photo by Heidi Sutton Photo by Heidi Sutton Photo by Heidi Sutton Photo by Heidi Sutton TIME TO VOTE From whimsical to classic, over 60 decorated trees line the walkways of the Stony Brook Village Center for the Ward Melville Heritage Organization’s annual Holiday Tree Competition. Voting for the competition is now open to the public through Dec. 21. Ballots for voting can be found in all shops within the Village Center. Photos by Heidi Sutton/TBR News Media