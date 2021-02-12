Photo of the Week (and a poem)

DRESSED FOR THE DAY

Tom Caruso of Smithtown sent in this incredible photo just in time for Valentine’s Day. He writes, ‘I recently installed a bird feeder in my backyard and I’ve been able to photograph some very beautiful birds. None is as beautiful as this male Northern Cardinal. This regal bird was taking a break from dining at my feeder when I snapped this picture. My camera was able to capture an amazing amount of detail in his feathers.’

The Cardinals

By Ellen Mason, Stony Brook

A flash of brown and orange,

A dash of red and black,

The cardinals have returned.

I’m delighted that they’re back.

Nuts fall from the feeder,

The couple share a seed,

Then fly into my berry bush.

The male bird takes the lead.

He’s dressed in bright red plumage,

His eyes are sharp and bright.

He listens to the other birds

But keeps his mate in sight.

Chickadees and bluejays

Have mounted an attack.

Cardinals will not give an inch

And take the feeder back.

Have they come here for a reason?

With a message to impart?

Bringing solace, peace and comfort

To my sad and lonely heart?

Perhaps this is the moment

To reflect on life and love,

And thank the lovely cardinals

As they fly off high above.

Send your Photo of the Week to [email protected]