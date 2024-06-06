Photo of the Week

PLEIN AIR MASTERPIECE

Stony Brook resident Jay Gao snapped this photo of artist Denise Franzino creating a beautiful work of art at Frank Melville Memorial Park while attending Gallery North’s 20th annual Wet Paint Festival in Setauket’s historic district on June 1. The well-attended two-day event featured over 40 artists, plein air art tours, nature and history walks, a visit from Sweetbriar Nature Center and live music.

