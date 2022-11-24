Photo of the Week Arts & EntertainmentColumnsCommunityHolidaysPhotographyVillage of Port Jefferson by Heidi Sutton - November 24, 2022 0 4 Photo by Heidi Sutton SPREADING JOY We think it’s safe to say that Scrooge doesn’t live here! This house on the corner of Barnum Avenue and Oakes Street in the Village of Port Jefferson definately makes the Nice List as it spreads holiday cheer to all who pass it with a 15-foot tall Rudolph, Frosty and even Santa Claus (hiding behind Frosty) with giant ornaments hanging over the porch. See it for yourself this Sunday before the Santa Parade heads down Main Street at 3 p.m. with the real Santa Claus! Photo by Heidi Sutton Send your Photo of the Week to [email protected]