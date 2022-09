BUSY BEE

Elisa Hendrey of Sound Beach spied this busy bee on Sept. 8. She writes, “I saw this sunflower at the Carol Baldwin Breast Center in Stony Brook, and because of its unusual color I went for a closer look. That is when I saw the bee. I scrambled to get my phone out and take a photo before it might fly away!”

