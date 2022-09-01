Photo of the Week

RACING AGAINST THE TIDE

Pamela Murphy took this photo at West Meadow Beach in her hometown of Stony Brook on Aug. 20. She writes, “I was impressed with the strength of someone I saw swimming against the current trailing a swim buoy as I’m a swimmer myself. Racing along with the swimmer was a boy on the shoreline. The seagulls overhead appeared to be calling the race! I reflected how it’s always a unique experience at our beautiful beach.”