SUNSET SPLENDOR

Elisa Hendrey of Sound Beach submitted this gorgeous photo taken at the end of July. She writes, ‘Cars were pulling up along the shore of Mt. Sinai Harbor to take photos or simply gaze at what seems to have been one of the most stunning sunsets this summer. I had seen clouds earlier in the day and made a mental note that they might become part of a special sight as the sun went down.

Send your Photo of the Week to [email protected]