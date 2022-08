A FLOWER FOR YOU

Elyse Benavidas of Coram snapped this beautiful photo of a false sunflower (Heliopsis helianthoides) one of hundreds of thousands currently in bloom in the Hilltop Meadow at Avalon Nature Preserve in Stony Brook on July 26. The park is open every day except Mondays. Visit www.avalonnaturepreserve.org

Send your Photo of the Week to [email protected]