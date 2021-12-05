Photo of the Week AnimalsArts & EntertainmentColumnsCommunityEnvironment & NaturePhotography by TBR Staff - December 5, 2021 0 4 Photo by Fred Drewes MANTIS SHOWDOWN Fred Drewes snapped this most unusual photo in early November of a female praying mantis with Mount Sinai Harbor in the background. He writes, “I spotted the praying mantis on the railing of my deck. The mantis seemed to linger, perhaps chilled by the early morning coolness. The Fisher Price worker has been part of my ‘stuff’ reminding me of my adult children’s favorites toys of 40 or so years ago. On a whim, I placed the worker on the rail next to the mantis and took this photograph. Much to my surprise the mantis seemed to ‘chat’ for a while before taking off to look for a proper mate.” Send your Photo of the Week to [email protected]