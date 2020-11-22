Home Arts & Entertainment Photo of the Week
FALL COLORS
Fred Drewes snapped this beautiful fall scene in his hometown of Mount Sinai on Nov. 10. He writes, ‘Mt. Sinai Coram Road was a painters palette of fall colors and a joy to see. Driving down Shore Road, Mt. Sinai Coram Road and Old Post Road from ‘up street’ have always created a sense of peace as I’ve drive to Mt. Sinai Harbor. This is particularly true at this time of the year. I automatically slow down and soak in the colors and tones of the road side.’
