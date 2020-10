TAKING FLIGHT

Gerard Romano of Port Jefferson Station was in the right place at the right time when he snapped this photo on Oct. 5. He writes, ‘I was at the end of the bulkhead at Satterly Park in Mount Sinai. To my left a great egret was taking off. Its wings made quite a commotion. I zoomed my lens out to 300 mm and was able to capture it as it flew by.’

Send your Photo of the Week to [email protected]com