‘Peter Rabbit’ is hopping over to Theatre Three this summer
Children’s theater at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson returns on July 10 with a perennial favorite, “The Adventures of Peter Rabbit” – an original musical based on the characters created by Beatrix Potter. Peter, Flopsy, Mopsy, Cotton-Tail, Benjamin Bunny and the McGregors come to life in this Theatre Three tradition. The show runs on Saturdays at 11 a.m. through Aug. 14. All seats are $10. For more information or to order tickets, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.