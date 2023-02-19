Perspective: Comsewogue business students get real-world experience at Topgolf

By Anthony Rovello

Coming in as a teacher from another school district, I had heard great things about Comsewogue’s commitment to project-based learning for the students. Combined with my own experience in the workforce, I know how important it is for our business students to get actual hands-on learning in a fast-paced and successful business.

Comsewogue High School’s business students have taken such an approach to learning in different careers and fields for the past several years. Recently, our high school’s business students had the opportunity to visit Long Island’s recently opened Topgolf, a sports entertainment company located in Holtsville.

Topgolf is a rapidly expanding company that our students were excited to learn about. They had the chance to learn about its day-to-day operations as well as what it takes to operate a business.

Students left with some new ideas about how businesses operate, specifically in strategic planning, day-to-day operations, leadership and management. It was impressive for our students to learn how Topgolf started in 2000 and grew to become a multinational sports entertainment company.

Most importantly, students got the opportunity to see, meet and talk to the folks at Topgolf for real-world advice and experiences.

Along with fellow Comsewogue business teachers Anthony Ketterer, Rami Joudeh, Aanchal Katyal and Trevor Ozimkowski, we expect to make a huge impact on our students and community now and have bigger things planned for the future.

“Our goal is to give our students real-world experience in a variety of different careers and fields,” high school principal Michael Mosca said. “Our students have recently worked closely with our local Chick-fil-A, real estate agencies, banks and Topgolf. These partnerships, in addition to our intro to teaching students working with Clinton Avenue Elementary School teachers, are just the beginning.”

Anthony Rovello is a business teacher at Comsewogue High School.