People’s Arc of Suffolk hosts ‘Enchanted Garden’ prom for disabled students

People’s Arc of Suffolk hosted a joyful and heartwarming prom on June 6, marking the end of the school year for more than 30 students with intellectual and developmental disabilities at People’s Arc of Suffolk’s Seiff Educare Center in Bohemia.

Students in the 10th, 11th, and 12th grades dressed up in formal and semi-formal attire for the “Enchanted Garden” themed event here today to sing and dance, both on foot and in their decorated wheelchairs, and posed for pictures with their families and teachers. A local DJ donated his time to provide the music and the room was decorated by teachers and volunteers.

“Our children deserve to have every experience that their counterparts in district have. A prom is a part of that. It’s a special social event, a time to get out and play and have fun with their peers,” said Andrea Nickdow, VP, Children’s Services, People’s Arc of Suffolk. “They’ve been talking about who’s going to wear what and making sure they are matching with their friends. They might not even use words to communicate it, but you can tell they’re excited.”

The People’s Arc of Suffolk Seiff Educare Center offers education and therapeutic services to students aged 5-21 with developmental disabilities. Through an innovative blend of academics, therapies, and community integration, the school empowers students to reach their highest potential in a supportive and nurturing environment.

“This event is a shining example of how The People’s Arc of Suffolk creates inclusive, empowering experiences for those they support every day,” said Dana Schillinger, Director of Curriculum and Instruction at the People’s Arc of Suffolk Seiff Educare Center.

About People’s Arc of Suffolk

People's Arc of Suffolk is dedicated to creating communities where people of all ages and abilities can enjoy life to its fullest. The organization provides a wide array of services, including employment opportunities, education programs, and community engagement, all aimed at fostering an equitable and integrated community for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.