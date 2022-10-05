Home Arts & Entertainment The Peking Acrobats head to the Staller Center Oct. 7
Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook welcomes the Peking Acrobats featuring The Shanghai Circus on the Main Stage on Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. Combining time-honored Chinese music and groundbreaking special effects to create an environment that mirrors the festive pageantry of a Chinese Carnival, The Peking Acrobats are set to deliver a once-in-a-lifetime evening of exuberant entertainment. Fun for the whole family! Tickets range from $39 to $68. To order, call 632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.
REVIEWS
“If daring and dexterity turn you on, this is a show that will probably twist you around in your seat. It’s amazing and exciting!”