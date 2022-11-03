Pedestrian seriously injured in Mount Sinai motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in Mt. Sinai on Nov. 2.

Vincent Rienzie was crossing Route 25A, just west of Mount Sinai-Coram Road, from north to south, when he was struck by an eastbound 2022 Subaru Forrester at approximately 11:10 p.m.

Rienzie, 32, of Miller Place, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the Subaru, Thomas Tumminello, 18, of Miller Place, was not injured.

The Subaru was impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.