Pedestrian seriously injured in motor vehicle crash in Coram

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously

injured a pedestrian in Coram on Jan. 22.

Jose Franco was standing in the eastbound lane of Middle Country Road, near Country Club Drive,

when he was struck by a 2004 Toyota Camry being operated by Kevin Williams at 5:33 p.m. The driver

of a 2007 Toyota Camry that was driving behind Williams, Freya Syeda Siddiqua, attempted to swerve

out of the way but also struck Franco.

Franco, 28, of Middle Island, was transported via Coram Fire Department Ambulance to Stony Brook

University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Neither of the drivers involved, Williams, 64, of Coram, and Siddiqua, 23, of Wading River, were injured. Both Toyota vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.