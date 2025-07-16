Pedestrian seriously injured in Lloyd Harbor crash

Jennifer Fernandes was driving a 2025 Nissan northbound on Middle Hollow Road when she attempted to make a righthand turn onto the eastbound lanes of West Neck Road and collided with a pedestrian who was standing on the shoulder at 1:05 p.m.

The pedestrian, Rebecca Serrano, 55, of Huntington Station, was transported via ambulance to Huntington Hospital with serious physical injuries. Fernandes, 57, of Shoreham was uninjured.

The Nissan was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.