Pedestrian killed in St. James motor vehicle crash

A woman was crossing southbound on Middle Country Road, near White Avenue, at approximately 6:45 p.m., when she was struck by an eastbound 1999 Toyota Camry, driven by Natalio Osorio-Vargas.

The pedestrian, Anna Lopresti, 63, of Saint James, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Osorio-Vargas, 57, of Centereach, was not injured.

The Toyota was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.