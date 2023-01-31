Pedestrian killed in Rocky Point motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Rocky Point on Jan. 30.

Thomas O’Brien was driving a 2018 Subaru Forrester eastbound on Route 25A, east of Rocky Point Road, when his vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road on January 30 at 9:30 p.m. The pedestrian, Sharif Murray, 21, of Rocky Point, was pronounced dead at the scene. O’Brien, 75, and his wife, Mildred O’Brien, 75, of Shoreham, were not injured.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.