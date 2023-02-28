Pedestrian killed in motor vehicle crash in Commack

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Commack on Feb.27. Krista Mooney was driving a 2020 Volkswagen Atlas eastbound on Scholar Lane, at the intersection of Shaker Ridge Lane, when her vehicle struck a pedestrian at 6:10 p.m.

The pedestrian, Matthew Conte, 36, of Commack, was pronounced dead at the scene. Mooney, 31, of Commack, was transported to Saint Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown for evaluation. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.