Paw Prints: Meet shelter pets Tia, Jenna, Olivia, Foxy, Happy and Allie Cat!

Welcome to the ninth edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home!

Meet Tia

A twelve-year-old Yorkie mix, this little spitfire is Tia, currently up for adoption at Little Shelter in Huntington. Confident and outgoing, she is the self-appointed boss of her kennel area, priding herself on keeping the staff in line and everything running smoothly. Preferring to be the only four-legged member of your household, Tia is quite certain she can fulfill all your requirements for an energetic, age-defying, best friend and companion. Yorkies are known to be loving and loyal, and as part of Little Shelter’s Silver Paw Connection, Tia has many years of experience in the fine art of friendship. Take the time to meet the one who could be perfect for you…her name is Tia. 631-368-8770, ext. 21

Meet Jenna

Sweet Jenna is a young 60-pound black and white husky who recently arrived at the Smithtown Animal Shelter after being abandoned in a park when her owner moved. Jenna just wants someone to love and trust. Playful and loving, this pup still needs to work on her manners, so she should be placed in a home with no small children or dogs as she is too rough for them. Make an appointment to see her today! 631-360-7575

Meet Olivia

This pretty girl is Olivia, a 1 1/2 year old Red Heeler/Border Collie mix rescued from a high kill shelter in Texas and now safe at Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton waiting for her furever home. Olivia has a lot of energy, and a lot of love to give. Come meet her today! 631-727-5731, ext. 1

Meet Foxy

A perfect gentleman with impeccable manners, this is Foxy, a nine-year-old Shih Tzu mix at Little Shelter in Huntington. Always dapper and well-groomed, he makes a great first impression and within a few minutes, you’ll find yourself falling for his charm. Gregarious and friendly, he’s become the mayor of the small dog area, fulfilling his campaign promise of garnering sufficient treats for all his kennel mates. With his popularity through the “woof,” everyone is cheering him on in his search for a forever home. Senior dogs have so much to offer and make great additions to your family. Stop by Little Shelter to meet Foxy and see for yourself. 631-368-8770, ext. 21

Meet Happy

This handsome boy was picked up as a stray by a Good Samaritan and dropped off at the Brookhaven Animal Shelter. Sadly no one has come in looking for him. Approximately one year old and 47 pounds, Happy is full of life with tons of energy and happiness to share with you. He enjoys going for a walk/run and saying hi to everyone along the way. He loves his treats and playing with toys and balls. He is very sweet and eager to please you, affectionate and looking for a second chance. He will do best with kids over 10 years old as he is a bit of a jumper and very curious. Happy is ready to meet his soul mate. Will that be you? 631-451-6950

Meet Allie Cat

This sweet and affectionate 9-year-old girl is waiting at the Brookhaven Animal Shelter for someone to share her world with. She is playful and hoping that her stay at the Shelter will be a short one. So do we. 631-451-6950

