Paw Prints: Meet shelter pets Quincy, Reilly, DJ, Margarita, Pesto and Logan!

Welcome to the seventh edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home!

Meet Quincy

A ten-year-old Pomeranian mix, this is Quincy, aka Fancy Pants!, and a proud member of Little Shelter’s Silver Paw Connection. This spry and sassy senior is vying to become the newest member of your family. Smart, curious, and a bit feisty, Poms have been nicknamed, “the little dog who thinks he can”, and our Quincy is supremely confident that he will win you over in no time flat! Full of personality, you’ll find his company both entertaining and inspiring. It has been said that: “Adopting a senior dog is like fast-forwarding to the best part.” The best is waiting for you at Little Shelter in Huntington….just ask for Quincy. Call 631-368-8770, ext. 21.

Meet Reilly and DJ

Currently at the Smithtown Animal Shelter, these 3-year-old brothers were left homeless when their mom passed away and are looking for another loving home to live out the rest of their lives together. DJ has a thick black coat and loves affection all the time from whomever will dish it out. He is a sweet boy and will cry for love and for his brother. Sporting an orange and white coat, Reilly takes a bit more time to warm up to new people, but is reported to be a lap cat when he does bond with a human. Call 631-360-7575.Rielly

Meet Margarita

This refreshing little lady is Margarita, a ten-year-old Poodle mix up for adoption at Little Shelter in Huntington. The perfect accompaniment for a short walk or lounging by the pool, she is brimming with interesting tales, always keeping up her end of the conversation. Alert, intelligent, and still active, she is living proof that age is merely a number, remaining young at heart and mind. Loyal and loving, with a streak of independence, she would be a great addition for most families. Live the lime life with this Margarita by your side…salt is optional! Call 631-368-8770, ext. 21

Meet Pesto

Waiting patiently for his furever home, Pesto is a young short-haired cat who has been overlooked for too long! He likes snuggles and playtime and spends most of his time on the enclosed deck at Little Shelter in Huntington watching the birds and chipmunks. Come meet him today! Call 631-368-8770, ext. 36.

Meet Logan

Just look at that sweet face! Logan is a young yellow lab mix rescued from a shelter in south Louisiana and now up for adoption at Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton, He weighs about 82lb and is about one and a half years old. Logan is looking forward to finding a loving forever home where he can be safe and live out a happy long life. Come meet this sweetheart today! Call 631-727-5731, ext. 1.

Paw Print News:

Join Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center, 33 Warner Road, Huntington for Anna & Raven’s Adopt & Rescue event on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be numerous dogs, cats, puppies and kittens available for adoption along with live music, handmade jewelry and raffle baskets. Call 631-368-8770 ext. 21 for more information.

Check out the next Paw Prints in the issue of Aug. 11.

Paw Prints is generously sponsored by Mark T. Freeley, Esq.