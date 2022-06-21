Paw Prints: Meet shelter pets Buddy, Maple, Journey, Princeton, Thor and Ultra!

Welcome to the sixth edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home!

Meet Buddy

Mark Twain once said, “To get the full value of joy, you must have someone to divide it with.” Who better than your best Buddy? This affectionate, agreeable ten-year-old Terrier mix is the ideal one to share the day to day simple pleasures with, whether it be a stroll in the park or an impromptu gathering with friends. An active member of Little Shelter’s Silver Paw Connection, Buddy knows that you’re never too old to dream. At the top of his wish list is a forever home and a family to love. Life is always better with a Buddy by your side. 631-368-8770, ext. 21

Meet Maple

Dogs named Maple tend to be good-natured, loyal, affectionate, and loving … the perfect description for this three-year-old Terrier mix, currently up for adoption at Little Shelter in Huntington. The name also symbolizes balance, promise, and intelligence. Rescued from a hoarding situation, Maple is still a bit shy, though loves going for walks and receiving attention and pets. Ready for a happy new beginning, she’s putting on her best “adopt me” face, just waiting for you to say, “There she is, she’s the one!” Stop by Little Shelter today to meet Miss Maple and welcome her into your family. 631-368-8770, ext. 21

Meet Journey

This sweet and social senior arrived at the Brookhaven Animal Shelter after being picked up as a stray by an Animal Control Officer. Journey has found herself homeless, alone and looking for a second chance since no one has come in looking for her. She is hoping to meet her person soon and enjoy a good life. Journey loves belly rubs and likes to chew on a good bone. She walks very nicely on leash and likes to stroll and smell the roses. She will need to be the only pet in an adult only home. At 8-10 plus years young she should not be spending her days and nights in a kennel. Come meet her today! 631-451-6950.

Meet Princeton

“Hi! My name is Princeton. I am a 2 and a half year old year old male American Bulldog Terrier Mix. I was rescued from a high kill shelter in Georgia, and although I am now safe at Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton, I am still nervous. I am a super sweet and a good boy; I’ve just been through a lot and need someone I can trust to take care of me and show me that life and people aren’t so scary.” 631-727-5731, ext. 1

Meet Thor

This sweetheart was recently abandoned in the Kent Animal Shelter parking lot with 2 other cats. Approximately 9 years old, Thor is a huge mush who craves affection, and has so much love to give! Come meet him today and see how fast he can charm you! 631-727-5731, ext. 1

Meet Ultra

A two-year-old Boxer mix, this exceptional girl is Ultra. Looking for a family with high hopes, an even higher fence, and dog experience, she is ready to put her paw print on adoption papers and change her address to yours! While displaying a calm, dignified demeanor, she’s also quick-witted with a good sense of humor, guaranteed to bring a smile to your face. Curious about life and eager to explore the world around her, she’s the perfect one to accompany you on all your adventures. Intelligent and loyal, she has all the qualifications of a best friend and lifelong companion. Why go big when you can go Ultra? Stop by Little Shelter in Huntington to meet her today! 631-368-8770, ext. 21

