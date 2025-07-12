Paw Prints: Meet Picasso, Norman, Max, Spice and Maya!

Welcome to the 43rd edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home.

Meet Picasso

When portrayed in paintings, dogs often symbolize faith and loyalty. Fittingly, this perfect work of art is Picasso, a one year old Chihuahua mix. Recently arriving at Little Shelter in Huntington, he’s already made quite an impression with his good-natured disposition and friendly demeanor. As handsome as can be with his brush stroked dappled coat, sparkling eyes, and sporty bow tie, he would be the ideal “plus one” for any and all activities you may have in mind. With an artist’s eye, he can already imagine how beautiful his forever home will be and just needs you to complete the picture. Stop by today….Picasso can’t wait to meet you! 631-368-8770

Meet Norman Rockwell

Handsome Norman was dropped off at the Smithtown Animal Shelter as a stray back in March and never claimed. Approximately 2 years old and weighing in at 55 pounds, this guy is all fun all of the time! He needs a little help focusing on his training, but he wants to please you and play all day long. He is very smart and would do best in a home that can provide an active life. 631-360-7575

Meet Max

Clocking in at 92 pounds, Max, a three year old Labrador mix, may well be derived from the famed gladiator “Maximus”. This gentle giant at Little Shelter in Huntington still considers himself a lap dog, exhibits a sweet demeanor, and prefers a stuffed toy over screen time. Having mastered “sit” and a firm handshake, he’s ready for any challenge you throw his way….like a ball! Labradors are known to be even tempered, outgoing, intelligent, and kind…a description that fits Max well. Looking for a home that preferably has experience with large breed dogs due to his strength and size, Max promises that the most room he’ll occupy is in your heart. If this good boy sounds like the ideal match for you, stop by to meet him today! 631-368-8770

Meet Spice

Meet Spice, a vibrant and energetic 2-year-old girl who’s ready to spice up your life! This fun-loving pup at the Brookhaven Animal Shelter is a true wild child, always ready for an adventure and a good time. If you’re looking for a dog who loves to run, play, and chase, Spice is your girl! She adores stuffies and tennis balls, and she’ll happily entertain herself with her playful antics. Spice has lived with another dog before, but she prefers to be the only dog in the home, where she can have all the attention and toys to herself.

Due to her high energy and resource guarding, Spice would thrive in a home with children aged 12 and up who can respect her boundaries. While she may be a bit of a handful at first, Spice is incredibly sweet once she settles in and trusts you. She’s a special girl with a unique personality, and she’s looking for a special home to call her own. Could that be yours? 631-451-6955

Meet Maya

This lovable domestic short-haired beauty has been waiting at the Smithtown Animal Shelter for her knight in shining armor since February!

Approximately four years old with a striking brown and tabby coat, Maya came from a home with many other cats, and while her journey hasn’t been the easiest, this resilient little lady is ready to find the forever family she deserves—one that will show her the safety, care, and affection she’s always longed for.

Though she may seem a bit shy at first, patience is the key to unlocking her affectionate and playful personality. Maya loves a good scratch behind the ears, a warm snuggle, and sometimes a little solo time to recharge. She’s sweet, she’s sassy, and she’s sure to bring joy, laughter, and comfort to the lucky home that welcomes her in.

Maya is a great match for most households, including those with other cats, older children, and possibly well-mannered dogs. She has a mild neurological condition, likely Cerebellar Hypoplasia, which affects her coordination and balance—but don’t let that fool you! It’s not painful, not contagious, and certainly doesn’t stop Maya from living her life to the fullest.

Come meet Maya at the Smithtown Animal Shelter and discover just how wonderful life can be with a little more purr-sonality in it! 631-360-757

Rescue is a lifestyle. Adopt, don’t shop.

Check out the next Paw Prints in the issue of August 7.

Paw Prints is generously sponsored by Mark T. Freeley, Esq.