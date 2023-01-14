Paw Prints: Meet Mia, Konstantin, Suzzie, Fergie, Brie and Babs

Welcome to the 13th edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home!

Meet Mia

Mia is a spayed female pit or mastiff mix currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Short and stout and built for play, Mia loves to self-entertain, throwing her toys all over the place and making people smile. She also loves snuggle time, going for walks and giving kisses. This lovely dog is a volunteer favorite with her goofy personality and fun-loving attitude. Mia grew up as a yard dog making her very distrustful of strangers so she needs a home that can manager proper introductions to new people until she is comfortable. Once Mia accepts someone, it is forever. Call 631-360-7575 to set up a meet and greet.

Meet Konstantin

This handsome guy is Konstantin, a 5-year-old tabby cat at the Brookhaven Animal Shelter who is constantly purring and looking for love. Konstantin arrived at the shelter after being taken out of a bad situation for his own safety. He arrived flea infested and upon an examination with the doctor it was discovered that he has a heart murmur. An echocardiogram revealed that he has Tachycardia and now takes a 81mg aspirin once every three days. It was recommended that he have a follow up Echocardiogram in 9 months. He is doing fabulous and he is hoping to find his forever home very soon. Weighing in at 11.12 pounds, he up to date on vaccinations, micro-chipped and FELV/FIV negative. If you are in the market for a new furry family member, please consider opening your heart and home to Konstantin — you won’t regret it! Call 631-451-8696.

Meet Suzzie

A self-proclaimed fan of “sweater weather,” this stylishly outfitted young lady is Suzzie, a two-year-old Shih Tzu mix waiting at Little Shelter in Huntington for her furever home. With her charming disposition and adventuresome spirit, she would fit perfectly into any household, upping the happiness quotient. Kind, social and just the right amount of silly, this adorable girl is hoping to find her forever home, knowing she possess all the qualifications of a best friend. She is fully grown, housebroken and gets along with other dogs and cats. Suzzie may just be the reason that the Shih Tzu is one of America’s the most popular dogs. Find out for yourself…stop by to meet her today! Call 631-368-8770, ext. 21.

Meet Fergie

“Dear Diary. Here are some words to help you on the journey of your life. You’ll need a hero. And a good dog. Especially a good dog.” Meet Fergie, a gentle, well-mannered seven-year-old Pit mix and canine rock star up for adoption at Little Shelter in Huntington.! Hoping to find a home with her own spot on a comfy couch, limitless treats, and unconditional acceptance, this beauty promises everlasting friendship and devotion in return. The perfect partner for a leisurely stroll followed by popcorn and a movie, Fergie knows that the simple things in life are also the best. He is fully grown and housebroken and gets along well with other dogs and cats. Stop by Little Shelter and ask to meet an especially good dog….Fergie will be leading the pack! Call 631-368-8770, ext. 21.

Meet Brie

“Sweet dreams are made of cheese, who am I to diss a Brie?” A five-year-old Labrador mix who gets along with other dogs and cats, this ‘grate’ful girl is hoping to find her forever home, ensuring a happy new beginning to 2023. Full of texture and complexity, she pairs perfectly with an active, adventurous family, and a Puppachino! Smart, affectionate, housebroken and a truly “Gouda” girl, stop by Little Shelter in Huntington soon to meet a smooth operator known as Brie! Call 631-368-8770, ext. 21.

Meet Babs

This is Babs, a stunning little lady who is spayed, up to date on vaccines, and ready to join a family that has a box for her to play with. Please consider coming down to Brookhaven Animal shelter and meeting this lovebug! No appointment necessary. Call 631-451-8696.

Check out the next Paw Prints in the issue of Feb. 8, 2023

Paw Prints is generously sponsored by Mark T. Freeley, Esq.