Pattern Finders in Port Jefferson hosts prom dress giveaway

Stacy Davidson of Pattern Finders/Stacy’s Finds in Port Jefferson knows how unexpected expenses can be difficult especially during these unpredictable times. To help local families, she wishes to donate gowns and tuxedos to enable a wonderful experience for local seniors who might have to skip the event due to monetary issues.

“My amazing customers always answer the call for a prom drive. Rather than limit the young ladies to the donated gowns, I will make my entire vast inventory of spectacular gowns and formal dresses available for the girls to come to the shop and choose from. Fedora Lounge Boutique Hair Salon in Port Jefferson is one of the local salons donating hair styling for some of the girls and Give Kids Hope in the village will also supply the students in need,” said Davidson.

Located at 128 East Main Street, Port Jefferson, Pattern Finders is open Wednesday through Sunday. For more information or to make an appointment, please call 631-928-5158.