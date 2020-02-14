Patriots Torch Blue Waves 75-55

Patriots Torch Blue Waves 75-55

Ward Melville senior forward Ted Bliznakov scores in a decisive first round playoff victory on the road against Riverhead Feb. 13. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior forward Ted Bliznakov battles down low for the Patriots in a decisive first round playoff victory on the road against Riverhead Feb. 13. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville’s Ted Bliznakov goes up and over for the score in a decisive first round playoff victory on the road against Riverhead Feb. 13. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior forward Ted Bliznakov scores in a decisive first round playoff victory on the road against Riverhead Feb. 13. Bill Landon photo
Myles Brown (l) looks for a rebound after a free throw for the Patriots in a 75-55 blowout win in the opening round of the playoffs on the road against Riverhead Feb. 13. Bill Landon photo
Luke McIlvaine lays up for two for the Patriots in a decisive first round playoff victory on the road against Riverhead Feb. 13. Photo Bill Landon
Luke McIlvaine nails another three pointer for the Patriots in a 75-55 blowout win in the opening round of the playoffs on the road against Riverhead Feb. 13. Photo by Bill Landon
Myles Brown goes to the rim for two for the Patriots in a 75-55 blowout win in the opening round of the playoffs on the road against Riverhead Feb. 13. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Myles Brown grabs a rebound for the Patriots in a 75-55 blowout win in the opening round of the playoffs on the road against Riverhead Feb. 13. Photo by Bill Landon
Luke McIlvaine lays up for two for the Patriots in a decisive first round playoff victory on the road against Riverhead Feb. 13. Photo by Bill Landon
Luke McIlvaine drains a triple for the Patriots in a decisive first round playoff victory on the road against Riverhead Feb. 13. Photo Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Jack Holland drives the lane for the Patriots scoring 2 of his team high 22 points in the opening round of the playoffs on the road against Riverhead Feb. 13. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Jack Holland drives the lane for the Patriots scoring 2 of his team high 22 points in the opening round of the playoffs on the road against Riverhead Feb. 13. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior guard Giancarlo Serratore nails a three pointer for the Patriots in a 75-55 blowout win in the opening round of the playoffs on the road against Riverhead Feb. 13. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior guard Giancarlo Serratore takes flight for the Patriots in a 75-55 blowout win in the opening round of the playoffs on the road against Riverhead Feb. 13. Bill Landon photo

Having lost to Riverhead by a single point back in December, the Patriots had a score to settle in the opening round of the playoffs. Settle it they did, torching the Blue Waves 75-55 in the Suffolk AA quarterfinal. The Patriots scored first, building an 11-point lead after eight minutes, up 16 points at the half and then never looked back the rest of the way. Senior guard Jack Holland did what he’s done all season leading the Patriots with 22 points. Teammate Giancarlo Serratore netted 18 while Ted Bliznakov banked 10. The Patriots 3-point game was devastating where Serratore and Holland nailed four treys each while Luke McIlvaine banked two for the win.

The No. 9 seeded Patriots (8-5) will have their work cut out for them on another road game when they collide with No. 1 seed Brentwood (13-0) Feb. 20. Game time is 6 o’clock.

