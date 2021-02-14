Patriots pick off Central Islip

Patriots pick off Central Islip

by -
0 25
1 of 20
Ward Melville senior guard Asher Heilbron with a baseline pass against Central Islip in the Patriots season opener at home. Photo by Bill Landon
Tommy Ribaudo lays up for two in the Patriots home opener against Central Islip Feb. 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Frank Carroll, left, a junior for Ward Melville, looks for the rebound at the free throw line in the Patriots home opener Feb. 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Frank Carroll goes to the rim in the Patriots season opener against Central Islip Feb. 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Trevor Dunn lays up for two in a Patriot home opening victory over visiting Central Islip Feb. 12. Photo by Bill Landon
KJ Anderson, the freshman for Ward Melville, shoots from the top of the key in a 63-60 victory in the Patriots home opener against Central Islip. Photo by Bill Landon
Josh Horvath scores from the paint for the Patriots Feb. 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Trevor Dunn looks for the rebound in the Patriots home opener against Central Islip Feb. 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Junior guard Tommy Ribaudo partially blocks a Central Islip shooter in the Patriots home opening victory over Feb. 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Frank Carroll shoots in the Patriots season opener against Central Islip Feb. 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior guard Ben Shank banks two of his 18 points in the Patriots home opener against Central Islip Feb. 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Tommy Engel lays up for two in the Patriots home opener against Central Islip Feb. 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Frank Carroll loiters above the rim in the Patriots home opener Feb. 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Frank Carroll loiters above the rim in the Patriots home opener Feb. 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Jason Flynn passes in the paint in the Patriots home opener against Central Islip Feb. 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior guard Ben Shank drains a three pointer in the Patriots home opener against Central Islip Feb. 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior guard Ben Shank drains a three pointer in the Patriots home opener against Central Islip Feb. 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior guard Ben Shank lets a three pointer fly in the Patriots home opener against Central Islip Feb. 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Junior guard Tommy Ribaudo lets a three pointer fly in the Patriots home opening victory over Central Islip Feb. 12. Bill Landon photo
Junior guard Tommy Ribaudo muscles his way to the rim in the Patriots home opening victory over Central Islip Feb. 12. Bill Landon photo

The Ward Melville Patriots boys basketball team dusted off the cobwebs in their season opener at home where they hosted Central Islip in a League I matchup Feb. 12. Trailing by three to open the second half, the Patriot offense sprang to life led in part by senior Ben Shank and Tommy Ribaudo, a junior, outscoring CI by 12 points giving up six in the fourth to win the game, 63-60.

Shank and Ribaudo topped the scoring chart with 18 points apiece, senior Jason Flynn banked seven, juniors Tommy Engel tacked on six, and Frank Carroll banked five. 

Ward Melville head coach Alex Piccirillo said the key to the game was patience.  

“We knew that if we could that if we could slow the pace down and take care of the basketball that we would win the game,” Piccirillo said. “We knew that if we could box out one more time (in the final minute), we would win on the rebound. We’d get on the free throw line and ice the game from there.”

Ice the game they did.

With a COVID-19 shortened season, Piccirillo was grateful that his team would see any playing time this season.

“I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank all of our administration at Section XI for allowing us the opportunity to get back on the court, with all of the safety measures in place and allow us to get this done for the kids it’s an amazing opportunity for them,” said the coach. 

With the abbreviated season, the Patriots will play their remaining six games in eleven days-time before playoff season begins Feb. 16. 

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 45

0 948

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply