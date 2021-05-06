Patriots lacrosse douses Flaming Arrows

1 of 21

Photographer John Dielman captured the Ward Melville boys lacrosse team in action May 4. In their first game of the season, the Patriots beat Sachem East, 18-8.

After a lost season last school year due to COVID-19, the Patriots were back in the game on their home field Tuesday. Attendance at the games are restricted to two guests per player due to pandemic guidelines.

The shortened season will consist of 14 games in 30 days followed by a playoff period that will go only as far as the Long Island championship.