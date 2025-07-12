Park renamed in honor of Gerard Reggio, the only Port Jefferson Station resident who died in the Vietnam War

By Luciana Hayes

Friends and family of the late Gerard Reggio gathered to celebrate the renaming of Port Jefferson Station’s Washington Avenue Park in his honor on Wednesday, July 2.

Gerard Reggio was born Jan. 9, 1949. In high school, Reggio spent his days playing baseball and flag football in the very park that was later renamed in his honor. After he graduated high school, he earned an associate’s degree and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1968. He then returned home to start a future with his high school girlfriend Kathy Broco.

On April 12, 1969, he left home for Vietnam. Then, he volunteered for a reconnaissance mission in the jungle. He was killed by an explosive device on July 3. He was the only Port Jefferson Station resident to die in the Vietnam War.

Jim Rant, former Terryville fire commissioner, had been exploring the idea of renaming the park since the 1980s. In 2023, he finally decided to do so after being given the green light by Gerard Reggio’s sister, Donna Reggio. Unfortunately, Rant passed away this past June and was unable to attend the ceremony.

Those in attendance included Brookhaven Town Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich D, Stony Brook), Suffolk County Legislator Steve Englebright (D, Setauket), New York Vietnamese-American Community Association Vice President of Internal Affairs Dieu Le Thanh, NYS Assemblywoman Rebecca Kassay (D) and Mayor of the Village of Port Jefferson Lauren Sheprow.

Edward “Ed” Haran, Commander of The American Legion Post in Port Jefferson Station, Wilson Ritch Post 432, began by introducing Father Frank Pizzarelli of Hope House to bless the renaming of the park.

“Each time we see this memorial we may be reminded of not just Gerard’s sacrifice, but all those in military service who have given their lives for the service of our nation,” Father Frank noted.

After Father Frank’s blessing, Donna Reggio and laid the wreath and unveiled the plaque, officially renaming the former Washington Avenue Park the Gerard Reggio Park. The unveiling was accompanied by a performance on the bagpipes followed by several trumpet taps.

Several spoke to honor Gerard Reggio, but the first was his sister, Donna Reggio. In her speech she recalled learning of her brother’s death.

“I remember the day the Army representatives came to the door to inform my parents Gerard was missing. I was coloring,” she said. “Watching my parents break down was confusing and very upsetting, but now I choose to remember the fun times.”

Following Donna Reggio were several short speeches from Kornreich, Dieu Le Thanh, Englebright and Kassay.

The ceremony concluded with a special thanks from Haran to everyone who attended the ceremony. Gerard Reggio is memorialized in his hometown–where he made friends, played baseball and fell in love.

He is buried in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram.