The Paramount to host annual blood drive Dec. 26 Arts & EntertainmentCommunityEventsTimes of Huntington-Northport by Press Release - December 24, 2021 0 12 Stock photo It’s the season for giving. New York Blood Center will hold its 9th annual blood drive at The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington on Sunday, Dec. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Your donation will help to save up to THREE lives. Our community hospitals need your help! Please share this lifesaving gift. All donors at The Paramount Blood Drive will also receive one (1) pair of tickets to any one of these upcoming shows…while they last! *The Disco Nights – Friday, January 7th (DISCO), *Best of The Eagles – Thursday, January 14th (CLASSIC ROCK), *Jimmy Kenny & The Pirate Beach Band – Saturday, January 15th (TROP ROCK), *Scotty McCreery – Thursday, January 27th (COUNTRY), *Icons of Vinyl – Friday, January 28th (CLASSIC ROCK), *Voyage – Friday, February 4th (JOURNEY TRIBUTE), *Randy Houser – Thursday, February 10th (COUNTRY) Eligibility Criteria: • Bring ID with signature or photo. • Minimum weight 110 lbs. • Eat well (low fat) & drink fluids • No tattoos for past 12 months • Age 16 – 75 (16-year olds must have parental permission. Age 76 and over need doctor’s note) For questions concerning medical eligibility call 1-800-688-0900 www.nybc.org. For more information, please call The Paramount @ 631-673-7300.