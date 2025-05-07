Over 11 tons of paper shredded at Town of Smithtown event

1 of 3 Smithtown residents turned out in strong numbers to take part in the Town’s bi-annual paper shredding event on May 3, safely and securely disposing of over 11 tons (19,980 pounds) of sensitive documents. Held at the Municipal Services Facility (MSF), the event saw a steady flow of participants throughout the day, all utilizing the confidential, full-service shredding provided by Data Shredding Services, Inc. This popular initiative is offered free of charge to residents (with a three-box limit per person), thanks to the ongoing partnership between the Department of Environment and Waterways (DEW) and MSF, as part of the Town’s commitment to public safety, identity protection, and environmental responsibility.

“We launched this service to give residents a safe, secure, and convenient way to dispose of sensitive personal documents—and it has grown into something truly impactful. We’re incredibly proud of how successful the shredding event has become, with more and more residents taking part each year. It brings real peace of mind, knowing you can protect your personal information from falling into the wrong hands while also disposing of documents in an environmentally responsible way. A heartfelt thank you to Solid Waste Coordinator Mike Engelmann, the MSF team, Matt Laux, Tom Pascarella, and the DEW team led by Richard Kitt for their outstanding service and seamless coordination. The growing turnout and smooth execution of this event each year is a true testament to its value and the commitment of our team to serving the Smithtown community,” said Town of Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim.

The Department of Environment and Waterways and Municipal Services Facility provided additional support staff to move vehicles. Residents were pleased with the service MSF and DEW staff provided and the two trucks from Data Shredding Services of Hauppauge. Participants enjoyed short to no wait times and the opportunity to safely dispose of their documents while avoiding the potential risk of identity theft.

“This Spring’s Shredding Event was well attended, exceeding last fall’s total weight collected (October 2024 was 9.43 tons or 18,860 pounds). We are pleased that Smithtown residents continue to take this opportunity to purge documents containing personal information at no risk. Thank you to Supervisor Wehrheim for supporting this program, the MSF team, Matt Laux, Tom Pascarella, and the DEW team, Richard Kitt, for keeping the process running smoothly and offering outstanding service to the community,” added Michael P. Engelmann, P.G. Solid Waste Coordinator.

The May Shred Event was hosted at the Municipal Services Facility, located at 85 Old Northport Road in Kings Park, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Data Shredding Service, Inc. is a full-service confidential shredding service in Hauppauge. The next paper shredding event is scheduled for October 18. For updates on upcoming free events hosted by the Town of Smithtown, download the Mobile App, which is available for free on Google Play and the App Store.