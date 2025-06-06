Out of this World Kids Day in Sound Beach was a day to celebrate children

1 of 4

By Ernestine Franco

Sunday, June 1, New York Avenue in Sound Beach was alive with children laughing during the first Sound Beach Civic Out of This World Kids Day. Held in partnership with the North Shore Youth Council and the Sound Beach Fire Department, the space-themed event centered on the uniqueness of every child and teen in the community.

Over 40 vendors participated and each vendor was asked to provide an activity for children, and they did just that in spades. Have Some Fun of East Meadow had a ring toss game; at Legislator Chad Lennon’s (R, Mount Sinai) table kids could decorate paper circles to create planets; the designs children colored with Orangetheory Rocky Point will be displayed in their studio; and at the Handy Pantry Sound Beach spot children could mine for gems. Deirdre Morgan Dubato, co- secretary of the Rotary of Rocky Point said, “We handed out 94 coloring books and 71 boxes of crayons.”

Jackie Schoeneman of Wisdom Tree Preschool, said, “It was a great event” and hopes to be a part of it next year. A big hit was the mini-Olympics where civic members Amelia and Kevin Creedon ran the games with almost 35 kids “competing” and over 30 kids participated in a scavenger hunt. At the Children’s Park, parents could take a space-themed photo with their kids, and a robotics demonstration at the Veterans Park enthralled everyone. At a fire department truck kids could try to use a fire hose as well as tour the truck.

A very special activity by the rotary was of the International Cities of Peace movement. Children painted cloth squares depicting what they thought peace is. Civic trustee Patrice Perreca will sew all of the pieces together into a quilt. The quilt and a video by civic member Leon Adler will then be sent to The World Cities Development Organization and all the painted pieces will be gathered to create a World Flag for Peace and Global Friendship to be presented to the United Nations in September 2025.

The day’s activities were crowned with the Best Costume Prize at the Vets Memorial Park awarded by Lennon, who thanked “everyone who helped make this event happen and to everyone who attended!”

Sound Beach Civic president and the organizer of the event Bea Ruberto said the day was a huge success. “It was a team effort that involved an army of volunteers and the support of the community at large.” What made the day special for her was hearing a young boy shout out with glee, “I’m having so much fun.”

Bobby Woods, the director of the North Shore Youth Council said the day “was an incredible afternoon of community, local pride and connection in Sound Beach. Our team at North Shore Youth Council and I were honored to serve alongside the Sound Beach Civic Association. We’re especially grateful to Bea, whose leadership, dedication and heart made the day a true celebration of everything that makes this community special.”

To follow other activities of the Sound Beach Civic Association check out its Facebook page.