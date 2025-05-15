Optimum announces winners of its sixth annual Innovator Awards

Optimum, a provider of fiber internet, mobile, TV, and phone services, recently announced the winners of the sixth annual Optimum Innovator Awards, which recognizes FIRST Robotics Competition teams for their innovation and efforts in areas such as community engagement, technology, inspiration, diversity, and sustainability. This year, Optimum is distributing over $25,000 worth of grants to five winners, five runners-up, and 18 honorable mentions to support their continued growth, creativity, and innovation.

With the 2025 season of FIRST competitions completed, the Optimum Innovator Awards recognizes the drive and hard work that teams have displayed throughout the year – from donating Braille STEM kits to launching a “Protect the Pollinators” project that aims to spread the word about pollinators. As FIRST students prepare for the next competition season, the Optimum Innovator Awards further supports their efforts to find new and innovative ways to design and engineer their robots as well as inspires them to create a positive change in the world.

As a long-time supporter of FIRST, an organization that provides students with mentor-based programs to build science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills, Optimum is committed to deepening its community presence as well as championing local programs that help inspire and educate future innovators. Optimum’s continued partnership with FIRST is a concrete example of the company’s dedication to celebrating what makes each of its local communities unique and making a positive impact for the residents, businesses, and organizations that call these places home.

This year, Optimum demonstrated its unwavering commitment to FIRST by sponsoring over 70 teams and six regional competitions within its footprint. These efforts helped provide essential resources and tools for FIRST teams to build and program their robots. Furthermore, Optimum employees actively participated by volunteering at regional competitions and mentoring FIRST students. The company also awarded $1,000 grants to 18 of their sponsored teams that qualified to compete in the prestigious FIRST Championship, a four-day international event that marks the culmination of the robotics competition season.

Optimum Innovator Award winners will receive grants of $2,000; runners-up will receive $1,500; and honorable mentions will receive $500. To continue celebrating the winners’ accomplishments, Optimum will host recognition events with local officials and key community partners joining to show their support.

2025 Optimum Innovator Award Winners

Inclusion Award

Winner : Delta Overload Robotics (Indianola, MS)

: Delta Overload Robotics (Indianola, MS) Runner-up: Rebel Robotics (Great Neck, NY)

Excellence in Technology Award

Winner : Horsepower (Kingwood, TX)

: Horsepower (Kingwood, TX) Runner-up: Ossining O-Bots (Ossining, NY)

Community Impact Award

Winner : POBots (Plainview, NY)

: POBots (Plainview, NY) Runner-up: Bionic Bulldogs (Kingman, AZ)

Inspiration Award

Winner : The Soaring Colts (Dix Hills, NY)

: The Soaring Colts (Dix Hills, NY) Runner-up: Regal Eagles (Bethpage, NY)

Sustainability Award

Winner: Putnam Area Robotics Team (Winfield, WV)

Runner-up: Bionic Panthers (Liberty Hill, TX)

Honorable Mentions

Brooklyn Blacksmiths (Brooklyn, NY)

MEGALODONS (Brooklyn, NY)

FeMaidens (Bronx, NY)

8 Bit RAMs (Clarkstown, NY)

Tech Devils (Denville, NJ)

Warhawks (Edison, NJ)

Hauppauge Robotics Eagles (Hauppauge, NY)

Hicksville J-Birds (Hicksville, NY)

SWLA Tech Pirates (Lake Charles, LA)

Westerner Robotics (Lubbock, TX)

Longwood RoboLions (Middle Island, NY)

Bomb Squad (Mountain Home, AR)

Knightronz (Nanuet, NY)

Cybercats (Old Westbury, NY)

Full Metal Jackets (Rockwall, TX)

The Mechanical Bulls (Smithtown, NY)

SMART (Sylva, NC)

uNReal (Thiells, NY)

Click here to learn more about Optimum’s long-standing partnership with FIRST and the Optimum Innovator Awards.